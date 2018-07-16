Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain

A pregnant woman was killed when a lightning struck a tree in the Rostov region of Russia. Four other people - two men and two women - were hospitalized.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the city of Shakhty, during heavy rain. Five people were hiding from the rain under a tree on a local beach, when a lightning struck their shelter.

As a result, one of the people hiding underneath the tree, a pregnant woman, was killed immediately, whereas four others suffered injuries of various degrees of severity: two men aged 23 and 26, and two women, aged 27 and 41, were hospitalized at the cardiological department of the local hospital.