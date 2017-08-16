Russians start drinking less

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

A recent research has revealed a declining level of alcohol consumption in Russia. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said that they do not drink alcohol, whereas 59 percent admitted that they drink from time to time, but not more than several times a month, a research conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Centrer (WCIOM) said.

Sixteen percent of the polled said that they consume alcoholic beverages two or three times a month (23 percent among men and 11 percent among women). The share of those having alcohol drinks two-three times a month is the largest among 25-34-year-olds and 35-44-year-olds.

Four percent of respondents said that they started drinking more, whereas 44 percent admitted to the opposite. Eighty percent of Russians are convinced of the negative impact of all types of alcohol.

Only 15% of respondents believe in the existence of harmless alcohol. In their opinion, the consumption of wine, beer and cognac does not harm the human body.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents found it hard to answer a question of how to drink alcohol. The rest tend to believe that it is better to drink "often and in small doses" rather than "rarely, but in large doses."

