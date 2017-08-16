Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russians start drinking less

16.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russians start drinking less. 61064.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

A recent research has revealed a declining level of alcohol consumption in Russia. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said that they do not drink alcohol, whereas 59 percent admitted that they drink from time to time, but not more than several times a month, a research conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Centrer (WCIOM) said.

Sixteen percent of the polled said that they consume alcoholic beverages two or three times a month (23 percent among men and 11 percent among women). The share of those having alcohol drinks two-three times a month is the largest among 25-34-year-olds and 35-44-year-olds.

Four percent of respondents said that they started drinking more, whereas 44 percent admitted to the opposite. Eighty percent of Russians are convinced of the negative impact of all types of alcohol.

Only 15% of respondents believe in the existence of harmless alcohol. In their opinion, the consumption of wine, beer and cognac does not harm the human body.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents found it hard to answer a question of how to drink alcohol. The rest tend to believe that it is better to drink "often and in small doses" rather than "rarely, but in large doses."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Does Russia need so much alcohol?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
The valley of the Hunza River on the border between India and Pakistan is known as an "oasis of youth". The life span of the inhabitants of the valley reaches 110-120 years. Those people are hardly...
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors

Video

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service