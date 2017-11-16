World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Artist makes forged sculpture of Putin in the form of a winged bear

In the city of Astrakhan, a self-taught sculptor, who received a subsidy from a local employment service to develop his own business, invested all available funds in the forged sculpture of Russian President Vladimir Putin.


The sculptor, Victor Kropachev, made the head of state in the form of a winged bear that clutches a   sturgeon in his claws. The author dreams to give the sculpture to its prototype.

The artist called his work "Mind, Strength and Soul." The incarnation of President Putin in the form of a bear is a symbol of Russia, which he rules. With his left foot, the bear stands on the eagle, which symbolises Russia's external enemies. The wings on the back of the bear look like angel's wings. In his claws, the Putin-bear clutches a symbol of Russia's Astrakhan region - the sturgeon. The fish symbolises the kindness and sincerity of Vladimir Putin. It is worthy of note that when visiting the Astrakhan region several years ago, Putin released young sturgeon into the river, the sculptor said.

The idea of the sculpture occurred to the author six years ago. It took him several months to finish the work. A forged sculpture is difficult in production, because the metal needs to be heated constantly.

Topics bear Putin
