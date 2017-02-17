Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance

17.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance. 59806.jpeg
AP photo

Lenin's Mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow will be closed for two months. Specialists of the All-Russian Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and Laboratory of Biomedical Structures will be working with the body of Vladimir Lenin during the time when the Mausoleum is closed. The specialists will also carry out maintenance works for the systems that ensure the preservation of Lenin's mummified body in the tomb.

Restricted access to the body of Lenin always generates a plethora of rumors in Russia. Some immediately assume that the mummy of the leader of the Great October Revolution will be finally removed from the marble tomb to be buried elsewhere.

Indeed, the mummy of Vladimir Lenin had been taken out of the mausoleum for three years and nine months since January 21, 1924. It happened in the summer of 1941, when Nazi aviation started bombing Moscow. Having evaluated the strength of the mausoleum, specialists decided not to take risks, and the body was sent to Tyumen.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine says goodbye to Lenin
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona? Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?

Video

Society

Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Kim Jong-un s late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Kim Jong-un's late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Lenin s Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!

Popular photos

World

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
China s military potential nears European level
China's military potential nears European level
USA builds new alliances
USA builds new alliances

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service