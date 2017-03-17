Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video

17.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video. 59995.jpeg

A person dressed in the suit of an extraterrestrial creature tried to escape from police in the city а Ufa.

Law enforcement officers of Ufa had to detain the person in the suit. Eyewitnesses said that the "alien" entered a food store and scared all sales people in it.

It turned out later that the "alien" was a member of a TV crew from Moscow. The crew arrived in the city to film an episode of a popular TV show, in which they inspect food stores and assess level of service. The crew, including the person in the alien suit, were allowed to continue working.

Meanwhile, Russian ufologists believe that representatives of extraterrestrial civilizations will be visiting the Earth more frequently in 2017. Encounters will be most frequent in Russia's Ural region, known as "M-Triangle." The triangle is a territory between Sverdlovsk and Perm regions. Unidentified flying objects appear in the area every two or three years. Nothing happens for the next 1213 years, but the extraterrestrial activity then resumes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Ukrainian radicals keep blocking offices of the Russian Sberbank in Kiev. Security measures have been reinforced. Nataliya Vitrenko, leader of the Ukrainian Progressive Socialist Party, has commented...
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Specialists of the United Aircraft Corporation are ready to start designing a combat aircraft of the 8th generation. The new development will be more than just an aircraft. The designers plan to...
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war

Video

Society

Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Why do some men rape?
Why do some men rape?

Popular photos

World

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
China prepares its army for war?
China prepares its army for war?
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Turkey to purchase world s best air defence systems from Russia
Turkey to purchase world's best air defence systems from Russia
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service