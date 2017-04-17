Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible

17.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible. 60303.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

One-third of Russians believe that a war between Russia and the United States is possible. Many Russian citizens believe that the relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months. Fourteen percent of those who believe that a conflict is likely, believe that the war with the USA is already under way.

However, the majority - 63 percent - called the conflict impossible, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center  (WCIOM) said. Eighty percent of the polled believe that the Russian-American relations remain tense, and 15 percent expect them to worsen further.

The number of those Russians, who believe that the US-Russian relations may improve decreases. Only nine percent of the polled said that the relations between the two countries are normal. In March, the number of those who share such a point of view was higher - 17 percent.

An earlier opinion poll conducted by Levada Center showed that every other Russian national shares a negative attitude to Europe and the USA. As many as 52 percent of the polled said that they disliked America.

Interestingly, a poll conducted by YouGov showed that Westerners treat Russia positively. Every fifth Western respondent called Russia an "ally" or a "friendly state" n relation to the USA. A third said, however, that they thought of Russia as an "unfriendly state."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US nuclear forces ready for war with Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan

Video

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service