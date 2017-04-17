One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

One-third of Russians believe that a war between Russia and the United States is possible. Many Russian citizens believe that the relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months. Fourteen percent of those who believe that a conflict is likely, believe that the war with the USA is already under way.

However, the majority - 63 percent - called the conflict impossible, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM) said. Eighty percent of the polled believe that the Russian-American relations remain tense, and 15 percent expect them to worsen further.

The number of those Russians, who believe that the US-Russian relations may improve decreases. Only nine percent of the polled said that the relations between the two countries are normal. In March, the number of those who share such a point of view was higher - 17 percent.

An earlier opinion poll conducted by Levada Center showed that every other Russian national shares a negative attitude to Europe and the USA. As many as 52 percent of the polled said that they disliked America.

Interestingly, a poll conducted by YouGov showed that Westerners treat Russia positively. Every fifth Western respondent called Russia an "ally" or a "friendly state" n relation to the USA. A third said, however, that they thought of Russia as an "unfriendly state."

