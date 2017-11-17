In Vladivostok, sudden advent of winter brings game of ‘car curling’

Residents of the Far East of Russia were one of the first in the country, who had an opportunity to play the "game of car curling."





In the city of Vladivostok, many could experience a sudden change of weather, when temperatures fell below zero overnight and all the sleet in the streets turned to ice. A snowfall made weather conditions even more extreme and roads even more slippery.

As a result, many local residents could not use their cars as vehicles would act like curling stones on slippery roads creating multimple car accidents.

