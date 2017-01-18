Pravda.ru

Real life stories

Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video

18.01.2017 | Source:

In the Irkutsk region, a hunter saved three wild boars, who fell into an ice hole and were unable to rescue themselves. One of the hunters videoed the "rescue operation" and uploaded it on the Internet.

"Do you think we will fall into the water? I think those are wild boars. We are coming for your rescue," one of the men says in the video.

Three wild beast have found themselves in the ice trap. It becomes clear from the conversation between the hunters that the men went hunting for hairs and came across the distressed boars incidentally.

A hunter approached the boars, grabbed one of them by the ear and dragged the animal out of the water.

"I got him, snap me!" the man tells his friend.

One of the boars tried to bite his rescuer. The boars showed no resistance to the man afterwards and allowed to take pictures of themselves before they left the scene, RIA Novosti says.

