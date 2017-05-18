A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says

Every third Russian claims that they do not drink alcohol, a study conducted by Levada Centre said.

Thirty percent of respondents said that they drink alcohol less often once a month, 16% - once a month, and 29% said that they do not drink alcohol at all.

Thirty percent of those who admitted to drinking said that they drink about two glasses of vodka/half a bottle of wine/a liter of beer at a time. As many as 29% of Russians said they could drink about a glass of vodka/a glass of wine/a bottle of beer at a time.

The survey was conducted on April 21-24 among 1,600 people (aged 18 and over) from cities and villages in 137 settlements in 48 regions of the country.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru