The face of USA's First Lady Melania Trump after her handshake with Russian President Putin has received a lot of attention in social media.
Many paid attention to a video made during the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, where Putin was greeting Donald Trump's wife. Everything was happening within the scope of diplomatic etiquette as Melania Trump and Vladimir Putin were shaking hands: a couple of phrases, a smile from Melania. However, everything ended abruptly, as soon as Putin stepped away from Mrs. Trump.
At this point, Melania's facial expression changed dramatically, prompting many to wonder what her face was expressing - fear, fright, frustration or something else.
Social networkers assumed that Melania Trump was fearful of either the moment or the Russian president himself. Others believe that Melanaa got very excited.
Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"
Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else
The choice of the city of Helsinki is not incidental as the capital of Finland had hosted US-Soviet negotiations on the limitation of nuclear stockpiles in 1969