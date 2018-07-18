Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin

The face of USA's First Lady Melania Trump after her handshake with Russian President Putin has received a lot of attention in social media.

Many paid attention to a video made during the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, where Putin was greeting Donald Trump's wife. Everything was happening within the scope of diplomatic etiquette as Melania Trump and Vladimir Putin were shaking hands: a couple of phrases, a smile from Melania. However, everything ended abruptly, as soon as Putin stepped away from Mrs. Trump.

At this point, Melania's facial expression changed dramatically, prompting many to wonder what her face was expressing - fear, fright, frustration or something else.

Social networkers assumed that Melania Trump was fearful of either the moment or the Russian president himself. Others believe that Melanaa got very excited.