Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow

On September 18, opera singer Zurab Sotkilava, People's Artist of the USSR, died in Moscow, General Director of the Bolshoi Theatre Vladimir Urin said.

"Zurab Sotkilava, a wonderful artist of the Bolshoi Theater, died today. He suffered from a serious illness that he was struggling with to the end," said Urin.

The time of the farewell and the funeral service for the renowned singer will be announced additionally.

Famous opera singer Zurab Sotkilava is a native of Georgia. He graduated from the Tbilisi Conservatory in 1965 and started working at the Georgian Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Paliashvili. In 1973, he made his debut at the Bolshoi Theater. A year later, Sotkilava joined the troupe.

In 1976, he started teaching at the Moscow Conservatory, served as a professor of the solo singing department. In 1973, Sotkilava received the title of People's Artist of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic. The title of People's Artist of the USSR was awarded to him in 1979.

In July 2015, it was reported that Sotkilava was diagnosed with cancer. The malignant tumour was found in the pancreas. Sotkilava underwent a course of treatment in Russia and Germany but continued working.

