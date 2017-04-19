State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled

Finnish journalist Mika Makeelainen took photos of posters of different hairstyles for men and women in North Korea and published the pictures on his Twitter account.

What hairstyles are allowed in North Korea (DPRK)? The journalist says that citizens of North Korea can wear 15 variants of female and male hairstyles. Interestingly, it is strictly forbidden to dye hair in the hermit kingdom.

In addition, Mick Makeelainen revealed a "terrible secret." According to him, the hairstyle in the style of the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, does not enjoy popularity among the North Koreans.

Earlier, it was reported that male students were forced to cut their hair in the style of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Young women were strongly recommended to cut their hair to imitate the hairstyle of Lee Seol-ju, Kim' wife.

