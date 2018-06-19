The traffic of RER suburban trains in Paris was suspended on June 18, when one of the female passengers gave birth to a child.
According to a message posted on the Twitter account of the RER administration, the woman delivered a baby boy on Auber station. The boy and the mother were rushed to the nearest hospital before the railway traffic was restored.
The railway administration congratulated the woman on the birth of her baby. The transport authorities of Paris decided to give the child a right to use all public transport of Paris and its suburbs free of charge until the age of 25.
