World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Woman gives birth in commuter train near Paris and receives unimaginable gift

Society » Real life stories

The traffic of RER suburban trains in Paris was suspended on June 18, when one of the female passengers gave birth to a child.

According to a message posted on the Twitter account of the RER administration, the woman delivered a baby boy on Auber station. The boy and the mother were rushed to the nearest hospital before the railway traffic was restored.

The railway administration congratulated the woman on the birth of her baby. The transport authorities of Paris decided to give the child a right to use all public transport of Paris and its suburbs free of charge until the age of 25. 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics paris trains gives birth
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
The ways of return in the twentieth century
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Readers' top
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
News All >
Woman gives birth in commuter train near Paris and receives unimaginable gift
Saudi football team thought they would die as their plane caught fire during landing
Sweden, Belgium and England
Mexican football fans trigger slight earthquake as they celebrate their team's victory at World Cup
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Soccer
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Crimes
Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Soccer
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?

These days, Russia is welcoming over 2 million fans from all over the world. Many of them came to Russia expecting something dangerous and even life-threatening

What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia
News from the Kremlin
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Contributor submission The ways of return in the twentieth century Contributor submission Harun Yahya 'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's Harun Yahya Dmitry Sudakov Russians start protesting against retirement age law Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Russia spends over $11 billion on 2018 World Cup
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Turkey's Erdogan eyes S-500. Putin keeps silence
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Turkey's Erdogan eyes S-500. Putin keeps silence
'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's
Careful with Iceland!!
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed