World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian student who defended Nazi soldiers in Germany loses weight because of bullying

Society » Real life stories

Student from Novy Urengoy, Nikolay Desyatnichenko, is facing harassment on the Internet after his infamous speech at Germany's Bundestag, where he delivered a report about soldiers of Wehrmacht. Nikolay has lost weight because of harassment, Governor of Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District Dmitry Kobylkin said.

Russian student who defended Nazi soldiers in Germany loses weight because of bullying. 61712.jpeg
Source: YouTube screencap

"The boy has fallen a victim of Internet bullying. He has lost seven kilograms, and it is impossible to protect him from this. The boy has not even realized that he has offended people's feelings," the governor said adding that he would not like "Russian nationalism to be born in the struggle against fascism."

The student told German MPs about his cooperation with the German Military Union on the question of the burial of German soldiers and his trip to the town of Kopeysk in the Chelyabinsk region. During his speech, Nikolay said that the graves of "innocently killed" soldiers of Wehrmacht who "wanted to live peacefully and did not want to fight" were in terrible condition.

The student's speech triggered a storm of negative reaction in Russia. Communist Party MPs sent a request to prosecutor's office to look into the wording about "innocent soldiers of Wehrmacht, who did not want to go to the so-called Stalingrad cauldron."

Commenting on the incident, chairman of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, the head of the Board of Directors of Pravda.Ru, Vadim Gorshenin, stated that "it is not the boy, who should be crucified for what he said, but the Minister of Education of Russia, because the son of the student's history teacher became a Bandera punitive troops in the Donbass."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics WWII Great Patriotic War
Topical Analytics
Americas
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Conflicts
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Columnists
Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.”
Readers' top
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
America declares economic war on Russia
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Planet Earth
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky, who has recently returned from the International Space Station, said that open space has a typical smell of metal welding

Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
America declares economic war on Russia
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia

The forecast focuses on the continuing decline in prices on oil because of the growing popularity of electric vehicle

Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
News from the Kremlin
Russia starts transforming Syria
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact

So the Pentagon did have a UFO project and it was based on evidence. New light has been shed on the age-old mystery surrounding the famous "weather balloons", flashing lights and hovering objects. The program ran this decade and was funded by millions of dollars.

Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Economics
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Africa
Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Dmitry Sudakov UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’ Dmitry Sudakov Felicity Arbuthnot Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.” Felicity Arbuthnot Contributor submission Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Contributor submission
Comments
America declares economic war on Russia
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Three Russian Women Charged with Prostitution for No Reason in Egypt
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Trump, North Korea, Iran. Some Facts and “the instinct to attack.”
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
America declares economic war on Russia
Torturing Jerusalem with USA's help: No peace, but eternal war for Jews and Arabs
European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence
Russian cosmonaut says what space smells like
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed