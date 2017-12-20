Student breaks his neck during PE class. Video

A ten-year-old fifth grader broke his spine during a class in physical education.





The children were doing somersaults on mats one after another, but the boy, named only as Alexander K., performed the exercises in a wrong way.

When somersaulting, the boy landed straight onto his head and suffered compression fractures of cervical vertebrae. Alexander was hospitalized immediately. Doctors managed to save nerve endings in the broken spine. The child will be able to return to normal life, but he will remain bed-ridden for two months.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. A school meeting ruled that the student was guilty of the trauma himself. At the same time, it was established that there was no such exercise in the PE school program, so the physical education teacher was fired.

Pravda.Ru