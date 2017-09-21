Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Sri Lanka recognises existence of children's farms for foreign adoptive parents

21.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children's farms for foreign adoptive parents. 61313.jpeg

The Government of Sri Lanka has recognised the existence of so-called children's farms in the country that sell children to meet foreign demand for adoption. The farms appeared in the country during the 1980s. Numerous facts of illegal activities were disclosed in ZEMBLA documentary program that aired on television of the Netherlands. The reaction from the authorities of the Asian republic followed soon afterwards.

It was the existence of "children's farms" that served an important reason for the Sri Lankan government to suspend international adoption in 1987. Sri Lankan Minister for Healthcare, Rajita Senaratne, acknowledged that Sri Lankan children would often be sold to foreign nationals. "At that time, there were many children's farms," said the head of the Ministry for Healthcare, "where they would collect children to then sell them to foreigners for adoption."

Senaratne also said that the government of Sri Lanka would develop a mechanism to look for real parents of illegally adopted children. "The government should take this very seriously, we will have to create a special agency where parents and children can pass a DNA test. I will take up this initiative," the official promised.

It is worthy of note that the government of Sri Lanka would previously dismiss stories about children's farms as rumours. The above-mentioned documentary revealed that the women, who were sending children for adoption to the Netherlands, were not their biological mothers. At Sri Lankan maternity hospitals, doctors would also take newborn healthy babies from their mothers telling them that the child was stillborn. The infants would then be delivered to children's farms, where they would be sold to be adopted. In the criminal scheme, so-called acting mothers would be paid for pretending to be biological mothers of orphaned children. The amount of payment would make up 2,000 rupees ($12).

Pravda.Ru


Russia won't give its children to gays
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Rescuers could not retrieve the girl yet, but they managed to give her water and food
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help

Video

Society

Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Morgan Freeman s diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service