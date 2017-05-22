Pravda.ru

High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives

Belgium's Secretary of State for Equal Opportunities and Poverty Reduction Zuhal Demir inadvertently revealed secret information about the program of the stay of the spouses of NATO leaders in Brussels.

The incident raised concerns among American special services, Het Laatste Nieuws wrote.  In an interview with VRT channel, Demir said that she was instructed to escort first ladies of the USA, France and Canada to the museum of famous Belgian artist Rene Magritte. Demir gave free rein to her tongue and said that the Secretary of State bought high-heeled shoes especially for the occasion.

As it turned out later, the information about the visit to the museum was supposed to be kept secret for security reasons. As a result, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel dismissed the Secretary of State from accompanying the spouses of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The summit of the North Atlantic Alliance will be held in Brussels on May 25. The program of the stay of the wives of NATO leaders in Brussels was profoundly revised.

