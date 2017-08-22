Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don

A criminal case was opened in Rostov-on-Don after several fires that engulfed several houses in the center of the city. Arsonists will be tried for intentional destruction of property.

The case was opened under Article 167 of the Penal Code ("intentional destruction or damage to property, including committed out of hooliganism, by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous method"). However, the police said that the version of the arson was a preliminary one: investigators currently carry out a complex of measures and investigative actions, special examinations have been organized.

Massive fires engulfed many buildings in the center of Rostov-on-Don on August 21. According to the regional department of EMERCOM, as many as 30 residential houses were in flames before the fire spread to 120 nearby buildings, of which 98 were residential. According to preliminary estimates, 45 people suffered as a result of the fire. A state of emergency was announced in the city. Meanwhile, local residents say that acts of arson were perpetrated in the city by real estate agents, who intend to buy land in the center of the city at a low price.

