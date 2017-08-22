Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don

22.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don. 61105.jpeg

A criminal case was opened in Rostov-on-Don after several fires that engulfed several houses in the center of the city. Arsonists will be tried for intentional destruction of property.

The case was opened under Article 167 of the Penal Code ("intentional destruction or damage to property, including committed out of hooliganism, by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous method"). However, the police said that the version of the arson was a preliminary one: investigators currently carry out a complex of measures and investigative actions, special examinations have been organized.

Massive fires engulfed many buildings in the center of Rostov-on-Don on August 21. According to the regional department of EMERCOM, as many as 30 residential houses were in flames before the fire spread to 120 nearby buildings, of which 98 were residential. According to preliminary estimates, 45 people suffered as a result of the fire. A state of emergency was announced in the city. Meanwhile, local residents say that acts of arson were perpetrated in the city by real estate agents, who intend to buy land in the center of the city at a low price.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Man has not been able to unravel a half of a multitude of mysteries hidden in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, Christian numerologist David Meade is confident that he stands very close to...
Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT

Video

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying spasibo
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying 'spasibo'
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less
Women finally come back to Russian Air Force
Women finally come back to Russian Air Force

Popular photos

World

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
The monster is already inside America
The monster is already inside America
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
Damn the NFL
Damn the NFL
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service