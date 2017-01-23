Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000

23.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000. 59642.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

A resident of the city of Blagoveshchensk in Russia's Amur region is selling his cat with a price tag for several million rubles (tens of thousands of dollars), Amur Info news agency reports. The owner of the cat assures that the feline possesses incredible qualities.  

According to the man, the cat is 800 years old. "The cat has a rare gift: he can communicate with the nether world. He can see ghosts, spirits, astral entities, and he can interact with them - he can either block or enhance their influence on humans. He is a priceless assistant at seances. The cat  can also diagnose and treat all diseases, show influence on love affairs between people. To crown it all, he attracts luck and wealth," the man wrote in his ad. 

The cat also has a few cons. The man claims that the cat can walk through walls and become invisible." "He may hypnotise his owners to receive the most delicious treat from the fridge or even make the owner go to a grocery store at night for some sausages," the man wrote.  

The ad says that the cat is available for 17,000 rubles. However, the man explains in the ad that it actually goes about 17 million rubles ($265,000) as the price box could not fit all the zeros. 

The man claims that he already has a buyer - a woman from a neighbouring region. She has agreed to buy the cat for five million rubles ($78,000) and has already made the advance payment of 50,000 rubles. 

"As far as I could understand, the buyer has something to do with extrasensory activities. The woman came to see the cat and she had all the stuff with her - the cards and so on," the man said.  

Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone

Video

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Popular photos

World

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service