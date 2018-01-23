World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea

Society » Real life stories

Europe's largest mosque is to be built in the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, until the end of the year.

Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea. 61858.jpeg
Source: http://n-crimea.ru/

"Until December, all the construction works will be completed before landscaping begins. As it is planned, the opening of the mosque is to be held on April 21, 2019. The dream of Muslims of the Crimea and the Crimean Tatars about the existence of their Cathedral mosque, which would unite all believers under one dome on main holidays, has come true only in the Russian Crimea," State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek told reporters.

Workers currently build minarets and prepare to erect the main dome of the mosque. There is no possibility to disrupt construction terms.

The design height of the dome of the mosque is 28 meters. It will be surrounded by four 50-meter minarets. The mosque is scheduled to open on April 21, 2019 to coincide with the fifth anniversary of Putin's decree on the rehabilitation of the repressed Crimean peoples.

However, many local residents protested last year against the construction of the mosque. The construction of the mosque ignores calculations of its influence on water reservoirs and local ecology. In addition, the construction project did not take into account the transport and infrastructure situation. Afterwards, it was revealed that the construction of the mosque would require relocating the power line and a new plot of land, where believers could park their cars.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics crimea Mosque muslims muslims in russia
Topical Analytics
Games
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
Planet Earth
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Columnists
About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un
Readers' top
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Americas
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected

The head of the British army, Nick Carter, said that Moscow was capable of taking "hostile actions" against the United Kingdom and NATO much earlier than expected

British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Americas
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Dmitry Sudakov IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un Contributor submission
Comments
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed