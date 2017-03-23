Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school

Source: REX

In Australia, Muslim students of a primary school threatened to behead their teacher because of a conflict that sparked on religious grounds, au.news.yahoo.com reports.

This was not the first threat that other children and teachers have received from Muslim students, whom fifth-graders of the Punchbowl Public School force to read the Quran.

The scandal was publicized after one of the teachers decided to quit after such threats. Three years ago, the teacher complained to the school administration about the students who insulted her after she had forbidden them to hang a Syrian flag in the classroom. In another incident, a group of Muslim children drove the teacher into a corner and started reading the Quran to her.

Three teachers of the Punchbowl Public School have quit working because of the religious conflict. The teachers received compensations for moral damages.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru