World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair

Society » Real life stories

A passenger airliner had to perform an emergency landing near Moscow after a dog on board triggered the opening of the luggage compartment of the aircraft.

The commander of a Boeing-737 flying from St. Petersburg to Moscow reported the opening of the luggage compartment when the aircraft was flying at an altitude of about 4,000 meters. The crew carried out an emergency landing, no one was hurt.

Ground services, inspecting the aircraft after the landing, confirmed the opening of the luggage compartment. During the inspection it was established that the accident occurred on account of a small dog that managed to escape from its cage during the flight. The dog ripped the inner lining of the luggage compartment and thus triggered the opening of the front luggage compartment flap.

The luggage compartment did not open completely, the electronic equipment automatically stopped the opening in midair. The dog was alive.

In 2018, customs control officers of Moscow's Domodedovo Airport found 285 lizards, chameleons, cockroaches, beetles and crickets in the backpack of a passenger arriving from Dubai. The man was transporting reptiles and insects in plastic boxes and ampoules; 12 of them died because of incorrect transportation conditions. The passenger said that he bought them for personal use on a market for $150.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics animals moscow airport passenger aircraft
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Columnists
The Big Brexit mistake
Readers' top
Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles
Russian party girl Nastya Rybka refuses to please Washington
Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
News All >
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
International Olympic Committee ready to take Russia back
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Russian government readies powerful sanctions against Ukraine
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Putin signs decree to abolish secret Novichok lab in Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles

A US-based TV channel named curious details about the trials of the new Russian missile, such as, for example, the failed launch in October 2017

Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles
Russian party girl Nastya Rybka refuses to please Washington
Real life stories
Russian party girl Nastya Rybka refuses to please Washington
Politics
Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey
Economics
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Politics
Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey

During the recent Helsinki summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to hold a referendum in the Donbass. Trump asked not to voice this idea at the press conference

Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Economics
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Economics
Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles
Real life stories
Russian party girl Nastya Rybka refuses to please Washington
Europe
International Olympic Committee ready to take Russia back

The International Olympic Committee is ready to take Russia back, the head of the organization Thomas Bach said

International Olympic Committee ready to take Russia back
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Economics
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Real life stories
Russian party girl Nastya Rybka refuses to please Washington
Contributor submission Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Big Brexit mistake Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
Putin makes first public comment on Russian pension reform
The Big Brexit mistake
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
The Big Brexit mistake
Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
Donbass referendum: Putin’s bright move to force Ukraine to obey
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price
Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed