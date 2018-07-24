Fisherman videos tens of thousands of flying sardines

In Taiwan, a fisherman made a unique video of tens of thousands of sardines leaping out of the water chaotically.
Lu Jingwai, a 31-year-old fisherman, eyewitnesses the strange natural phenomenon in a port in Taipei. Tends of thousands of chaotically moving fish made the man believe that the water in the sea was boiling.
"I'm so scared! I am being attacked by fish!" Lu screams. The fisherman and his friends were picking up unlucky sardines from the deck of their boat to let them back into the sea.
The man assumed that the sardines were escaping from predators, such as barracudas.
