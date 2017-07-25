Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside

In Primorye (Far East, Russia), an airline employee reported the finding of a bag that contained 2 million rubles ($33,300) and valuable belongings. The employee told the police that the bag was found on board a Moscow-Vladivostok airplane.

In the bag, police officers found an expensive cell phone, a tablet and cash. There were no documents in the bag, but the owner of the bag was identified. He is a 53-year-old resident of Vladivostok. The passenger noticed the loss only after he received a call from the police. The passenger explained his forgetfulness with fatigue during the flight. The bag was returned to the owner.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru