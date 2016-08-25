Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar

In the Tyumen region of Russia, a 18-year-old athlete took his own life after a quarrel with his girlfriend.



The young man was staying with his grandparents. After breaking up with his girlfriend, the young man went to the spots ground and hung himself on a pull-up bar.



His body was found only early in the morning.



The man, named as Alexander Molosnikov, was known in the region for winning the regional 2015 Thai boxing championship when he was 17 years old. This year, Alexander won a silver medal at an Open Championship of the Sverdlovsk region.



Pravda.Ru



Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

