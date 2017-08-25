Pravda.ru

Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine

A huge 500-kilogram sealed German safe box was accidentally found in the city of Vinnitsa, Ukraine. The safe was found in a trench during the works to replace the heating main on Magistratskaya Street.

It was local resident Oleg Sukhodolsky, who paid attention to the strange object at the bottom of the trench. The man descended into the pit and reported the finding to the police. The latter decided to call archaeologists.

Archaeologist Olga Grabovskaya said that it was the first German safe that was found in the region. It's not possible to open the box in a usual way. The metal of the safe box has oxidized, and one will have to use special tools to open the box not to damage it, because the safe box is historical valuable.

In the ditch, where the safe box was found, archaeologists also unearthed pottery with the image of "The Star of David" as well as several silver German coins. Interestingly, Magistratskaya Street runs through the old Vinnitsa district of Jerusalemka, which used to be inhabited by Jews: small traders, taverners, shoemakers, tailors, etc.

Because of the bombings, the safe box might have fallen through the floor into the basement of the building that stood on the site during the times of war.

The bunker headquarters of Adolf Hitler were deployed eight kilometers from Vinnitsa from July 16, 1942 till March 15, 1944 in the village of Strizhavka. Retreating under attacks of the Soviet Army, fascists exploded all access ways to the bunker.

