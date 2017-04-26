Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang

26.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang. 60363.jpeg
AP photo

A week of stay in Pyongyang cost foreign journalists $2,500. As many as 121 journalists attended the festivities celebrating the birthday of Kim Il Sung in North Korea on April 15.

Pyongyang had set high tariffs on flights, visas, hotels, food, transfer and registration for foreign visitors only, Reuters reports.

For example, a foreign reporter had to pay $ 4.5 for a cup of coffee, whereas the official rate to exchange  the  local currency for the dollar was nine times higher than on the black market.

During the military parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the former leader of the DPRK Kim Il Sung, Pyongyang demonstrated state-of-the-art missiles and other achievements in the defense industry.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Japan plays Syrian card against North Korea
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea

Video

Society

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself
USA sides with terrorists again
USA sides with terrorists again

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service