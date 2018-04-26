Two women fall victims to Moscow plastic surgeons in two weeks

A 29-year-old woman died after a plastic surgery in Moscow.
A criminal case was filed into the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements and resulted in the death of a person through negligence.
The woman started feeling unwell on April 25 after she received plastic surgery in one of the private clinics in Moscow. She was rushed to hospital, where she died despite life-saving efforts.
It was said that the woman was diagnosed with "atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome, a condition after repeated rhinoseptoplasty." Her cause of death is to be established after forensic examination.
Another woman died on April 15 during a plastic surgery in Moscow. The 32-ear-old woman died right on the operating table.
Pravda.Ru
The photos, taken by NASA, show a body of water two kilometres in diameter in the area of the south pole of Mars
Representatives of the Israeli Defence Ministry responded to recent reports about the possible delivery of S-300 SAM systems from Russia to Syria. Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel would destroy those systems
Russia is to start supplying S-300 air defence systems to Syria in the near future. The shipments will be conducted free of charge