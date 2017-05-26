Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages

26.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages. 60559.jpeg

Animal rights activists say that as many as 1,500 animals living in an old zoo of Buenos Aires, Argentina, have been abandoned.

The zoo was closed last year, but the city authorities promised that all the animals would be distributed among other zoos of the country and the world.

However, the situation has not changed: the animals, including those listed in the Red Book, are still in cages, the size of which leaves much to be desired, to put it mildly. Some animals and birds, for example, condors, were simply released into the wild. Most of those animals have never lived in the wild and are therefore unlikely to survive. Only 360 animals were lucky to find other homes.

The authorities of Buenos Aires say that they have a new plan for the zoo liquidation. However, as experts say, it does not say anything about the fate of the animals.

The Buenos Aires Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the world. It was built in the center of the city 140 years ago.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Top ten of world's most unusually colored animals
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
An international group of scientists discovered remains of a pliosaur on the bank of the Volga near the city of Ulyanovsk
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
A Russian newspaper obtained copies of secret documents of the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) about special operations to destroy evidence of mass murder in the sky over the Donbass on July 17, 2014...
Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns

Video

Society

High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Popular photos

World

New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service