World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Michael Schumacher's wife buys luxury villa in Mallorca for 30 million euros

Society » Real life stories

Corrine Schumacher, the wife of world's most famous Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher, purchased new property in Mallorca - Villa Yasmin mansion, formerly owned by president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez.

Michael Schumacher's wife buys luxury villa in Mallorca for 30 million euros. 62658.jpeg

Perez put his chic mansion on sale after his wife's death in 2012. Corrine Schumacher and Perez concluded the deal in May of this year, Bild reports. According to the German publication, the deal was evaluated at 27 million pounds sterling (30 million euros). Perez bought the villa in 2005 at a much lower price - 22 million pounds sterling.

The villa has two swimming pools and a helipad. There is a large garden and a beautiful view of the sea. Corrine Schumacher plans to use the villa to relax with her children and friends.

Michael Schumacher himself, who was seriously injured in December 2013 when skiing in the mountains, remains hospitalised in Switzerland. There is very little information about his condition.

It was earlier reported that Schumacher's wife had to sell part of his property to be able to pay hospital bills.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics luxury real estate
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Italy: A government at work
Former USSR
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
News All >
Readers' top
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Russia's most ominous warship named
Italy: A government at work
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the first use of the national missile defense system known as David's Sling (formerly known as the Magic Wand) in real combat operations

Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Costantino Ceoldo Italy: A government at work Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Italy: A government at work
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Serbia will recognize Kosovo only over its dead body
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
It was US and UK that sank Russia's Kursk submarine
Russia's most ominous warship named
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed