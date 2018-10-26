World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Nikolai Karachentsov, legendary Russian actor, dies of kidney failure

Society » Real life stories

Nikolai Karachentsov, a legendary Soviet and Russian film and stage actor, died on October 26. According to his son Andrei, the actor died of kidney failure.

Nikolai Karachentsov, legendary Russian actor, dies of kidney failure. 63113.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

Karachentsov died in a Moscow hospital at age 73. He would have celebrated his 74th birthday on October 27.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. A tumor was found in his left lung. Karachentsov went to Israel for treatment, but it had no effect. In 2005, the actor got into a car accident, after which he was in a coma for almost a month. He could never manage to restore the speech completely afterwards.

Nikolai Karachentsov was born in 1944 in Moscow. He had appeared in 140 films, but remains best known for his roles in Soviet musical "The Man from Capuchin Boulevard" and "Juno and Avos" rock opera. In addition, Nikolai Karachentsov would often voice over foreign actors. For example, French actor Jean Paul Belmondo speaks with the voice of Nikolai Karachentsov in Russian film distribution.

