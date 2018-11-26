Moscow opens new cableway above Moskva River

On November 26, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took part in the ceremony to open the cableway above the Moskva River. The cableway will connect the Luzhniki sports complex with Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) and Kosygin Street. The cableway will be in service for passengers from November 27.



The new cableway was supposed to be launched for the World Cup 2018, which Russia hosted in the summer of the outgoing year. However, the project had to be delayed.

Luzhniki Stadium

The journey from the well-known viewpoint on Vorobyovy Gory to Luzhniki Stadium will last for five minutes instead of 20 minutes that one would have to spend on the same journey by car.



A ticket on weekdays is 400 rubles ($6) one way (500 rubles on weekends). A two-way ticket costs 700 rubles ($10, 800 on weekends). A round-trip ticket is valid throughout the day. The cableway will work every day from 11 a.m. till 11 p.m.

The cableway is 720 meters long. It was built to transport 1,600 passengers per hour in all weathers. There 35 closed capsules designed by Porsche Design Studio to transport passengers. The booths are equipped with media screens, LED lights, hooks for bikes, skis and snowboards. Passengers will also be able to use audio guides in English, German, Chinese and Russian languages.

←