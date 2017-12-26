World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Elderly woman gone with the wind as she steps outside on a balcony for a smoke

Society » Real life stories

An elderly woman was hospitalised with injuries to the Central Regional Hospital of the city of Uglegorsk on Sakhalin Island, Russia's Far East.

Elderly woman gone with the wind as she steps outside on a balcony for a smoke. 61744.jpeg

The pensioner fell out of the balcony on the 4th floor of the apartment building, in which the woman lived because of the hurricane wind. The incident occurred on December 26.

"The elderly lady went out to the balcony and could not stand the gust of wind, so she fell out of the window and suffered injuries," doctors told RIA Novosti.

According to local media reports, the woman, aged about 70 years, went out to the balcony of her apartment to smoke. She was lucky as she landed on a soft snowdrift. The ER vehicle could not approach the building, where the woman lived, so she had to be taken to the hospital in a loader bucket.

A storm warning was announced in Kamchatka and Sakhalin on December 24 in connection with a powerful cyclone. It was also reported that a bus with 30 passengers got stuck in snow amid the cyclone on Sakhalin.

Pravda.Ru

Topics sakhalin Russian women
Topical Analytics
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Readers' top
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Trump's ultimate con
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.

Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.

Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states

The level of civilisation of society can be determined from its attitude to death penalty. This punishment still remains in use in the USA and China

You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Aidyn Mehtiyev Alexander Artamonov You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states Alexander Artamonov Contributor submission Trump's ultimate con Contributor submission
Comments
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
United States of Paranoia: Surveillance of Suspects or Gang Stalking Targeted Individuals
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed