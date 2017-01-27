Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!

27.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!. 59677.jpeg

On January 27, 2017, Pravda.Ru is coming of age and celebrates 18 years of work. The history of our publication began in 1999.  

Pravda.Ru is directly related to the old Soviet newspaper Pravda, which used to be one of the leading publications of the world in the 20th century. The editorial office of the Pravda newspaper split into three editorial offices during 1991-1997. One of them evolved into Pravda.Ru after 1998. 

Nowadays, Pravda.Ru is published in four languages ​​- Russian, English, French and Portuguese. Our English version comes second in Russia after RT. The Portuguese version became the first page in the rankings of Russian publications. In 2016, we launched the French version of the website. 

Every day, we interview Russia's leading experts on hottest issues of the day. We try to spread truth to our readers, but, as they say, truth may hurt or be inconvenient at times. Last year, for example, Facebook admins blocked the official page of our publication on the network. Facebook simply destroyed the Pravda.Ru page without explaining anything. There was a period of time, when Google would find out content "undesirable" too.

In 2016, the United States published a blacklist of Russian propaganda outlets. Pravda.Ru was the only resource in the .ru domain zone included in the list of sources that were not recommended to American citizens. In addition to Pravda.Ru, RT and the English version of Pravda.Ru - pravdareport.com - were also put on the list.

This is another reason to fight for the truth - we know that it is worth it. 

Eighteen years later, Pravda.Ru is still willing and able to remain a platform for discussions. We are ready to expand, hear, listen and communicate in the language of the truth, no matter what language it may be. After all, everyone has their own truth...

May we congratulate ourselves and you, dear readers, and wish a very happy birthday to Pravda.Ru!  

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Americans recognize Russia as one of greatest superpowers
Americans recognize Russia as one of greatest superpowers
The American Interest has named 8 most powerful states.
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine has amused the Internet with its military "super-hardware." A video of the new Ukrainian drone armed with an anti-tank missile system has generated many comments
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack

Video

Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Tatiana s Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence

Popular photos

World

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Iran becomes a major problem
Iran becomes a major problem
German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles
German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles
US experts name main advantage of Russia s Caliber missiles
US experts name main advantage of Russia's Caliber missiles
Washington s servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
Washington's servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
Nineteen high-rise buildings exploded in ten seconds in China. Video
Nineteen high-rise buildings exploded in ten seconds in China. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service