Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

27.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East. 61350.jpeg

Surfers and fishermen found a dead whale in the sea near the beach of Nakhodka in the Far East of Russia. The fetid carcass stirred quite a commotion among sea gulls, crows and local selfie amateurs.

The dead whale is said to be about six meters long. Specialists identified the species as the little pike whale. Local residents asked the authorities to remove the dead whale from the beach. According to Primamedia, the carcass of the mammal has started decomposing and has poisoned air  along the coastline. The stench may ruin the vacation for many of those who enjoy themselves at local recreation centers.

For the time being, the authorities have taken no action to remove the body of the whale from the beach line.  

Doctor of Biological Sciences Vladimir Rakov noted in a comment for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper that there was nothing surprising in the appearance of the little pike whale, aka Minke's whale, in the area. These whales may often be killed by propellers of vessels, the professor said.

The cause of death of the sea mammal has not been established yet. Officials with the Pacific Maritime Administration of Rosprirodnadzor said that specialists would act accordingly to remove the dead whale from coastline waters.

It is worth noting that rescuers have to bury beached whales throughout the world every once in a while. If no timely measures are taken, the carcass of the whale may soon swell from cadaverous gases and even explode. In the spring of 2014, three carcasses of giant mammals were beached on the coast of Canada's Newfoundland, and two of the carcasses had found themselves in close proximity to populated areas. The bodies of the whales remained on the beach for two weeks and increased in size twice because of the gases.

Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Rosneft has become the largest investor in Iraqi Kurdistan, having invested almost $4 billion in oil and gas deals in the region. However, the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
The passenger jetliner of FlyDubai airline crashed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on March 19, 2016, killing all on board
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles

Video

Society

Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children s farms for foreign adoptive parents
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children's farms for foreign adoptive parents

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service