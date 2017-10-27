In Russia's Far North, sewage cleaners dump steaming faeces straight into the bushes

In the city of Salekhard (Russia's Far North), a sewage cleaning vehicle drained the content of its tank into bushes next to residential buildings. A local resident filmed the incident and posted it on social media.





The publication of the video sparked vivid discussions on the Internet. Many said that the company responsible for the outrageous act should be punished for polluting soil in the city.

The incident took place near building No. 31 on Chapaev Street. Officials at the city administration said that they had seen the video and would look into the situation accordingly.

In Salekhard, there are just a few companies that provide sewage cleaning services, so people assume that it will not be hard to find those responsible for pollution.

In the city, there are many wooden houses that are still not connected to the central sewerage system. In such houses, waste is dumped into special septic tanks, and sewage cleaning vehicles pump it out of the tanks and take it to treatment facilities.

It is worthy of note that Salekhard is the only city in the world that sits on the polar circle.

Pravda.Ru