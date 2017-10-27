World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

In Russia's Far North, sewage cleaners dump steaming faeces straight into the bushes

Society » Real life stories

In the city of Salekhard (Russia's Far North), a sewage cleaning vehicle drained the content of its tank into bushes next to residential buildings. A local resident filmed the incident and posted it on social media.


The publication of the video sparked vivid discussions on the Internet. Many said that the company responsible for the outrageous act should be punished for polluting soil in the city.

The incident took place near building No. 31 on Chapaev Street. Officials at the city administration said that they had seen the video and would look into the situation accordingly.

In Salekhard, there are just a few companies that provide sewage cleaning services, so people assume that it will not be hard to find those responsible for pollution.

In the city, there are many wooden houses that are still not connected to the central sewerage system. In such houses, waste is dumped into special septic tanks, and sewage cleaning vehicles pump it out of the tanks and take it to treatment facilities.

It is worthy of note that Salekhard is the only city in the world that sits on the polar circle.

Pravda.Ru

Topical Analytics
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Finance
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Columnists
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
North Korea develops biological weapons
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics

President of the National Olympic Committee of Canada (COC) Tricia Smith urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately impose sanctions against Russia, to temporarily suspend Russian athletes from international competitions

Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Asia
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Politics
Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions

Russian senators upheld the bill providing for the introduction of restrictions on cooperation between Russia and the United States in the export of titanium and in space activities

Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Society
Soccer round-up: City unstoppable
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Dmitriy Sudakov USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union? Alexander Artamonov
Comments
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
North Korea develops biological weapons
Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time
Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Russian helicopter crashes into the sea near Norway
Russian helicopter crashes into the sea near Norway
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed