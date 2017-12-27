World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Man fights pig on wagon roof but loses. Video

Society » Real life stories

In Ukraine, eyewitnesses filmed a video on the "fight" of a man with a pig on the roof of a wagon.


The incident occurred on the roadway. The video shows the man on the roof of the vehicle  approaching the pig from behind and grabbing the pig's tail pulling the animal back, but the pig makes a decision to jump.

It was said that the pig did not suffer serious injuries and managed to escape. It remains unknown how the animal found itself on the roof of the vehicle.

Pravda.Ru

Topics ukraine
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Readers' top
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Mysteries
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea

A powerful explosion occurred in the sky over the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, on December 26. The origin of the explosion remains unknown

Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Anomalous phenomena
Vanga predictions: What the world will have to experience in 2018
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Politics
Aleksei Navalny cannot be registered as presidential candidate in Russia
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
News from the Kremlin
Russia may have plans to relocated troops from Syria to Egypt
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Dmitry Sudakov Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Terrorists work on another 9/11 for USA
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed