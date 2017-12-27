In Ukraine, eyewitnesses filmed a video on the "fight" of a man with a pig on the roof of a wagon.
The incident occurred on the roadway. The video shows the man on the roof of the vehicle approaching the pig from behind and grabbing the pig's tail pulling the animal back, but the pig makes a decision to jump.
It was said that the pig did not suffer serious injuries and managed to escape. It remains unknown how the animal found itself on the roof of the vehicle.
Pravda.Ru
A powerful explosion occurred in the sky over the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, on December 26. The origin of the explosion remains unknown
In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over
In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over