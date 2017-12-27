Man fights pig on wagon roof but loses. Video

In Ukraine, eyewitnesses filmed a video on the "fight" of a man with a pig on the roof of a wagon.





The incident occurred on the roadway. The video shows the man on the roof of the vehicle approaching the pig from behind and grabbing the pig's tail pulling the animal back, but the pig makes a decision to jump.

It was said that the pig did not suffer serious injuries and managed to escape. It remains unknown how the animal found itself on the roof of the vehicle.

Pravda.Ru