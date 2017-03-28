Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled

28.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled. 60078.jpeg
Source: Motor1.com

Paparazzi photographers managed to take photos of the vehicle that was undergoing driving tests on the ice of a lake in Sweden. According to the photographers, they caught a glimpse of the prototype of the vehicle from Russia's "Cortege" Project.

It is planned that the vehicles of the new project will be unveiled to the public eye in May of 2018, during the inauguration of the Russian president. The vehicle is positioned as a presidential limousine. This is a solely governmental project.

The vehicles of the new project are based on the modular platform that makes it possible to produce a variety of vehicles. Russia developed its own 6.6-liter V12 direct injection 856 h/p engine for the new project.

First 200 vehicles of "Cortege" Project are to be assembled at NAMI enterprise. A small batch of the new cars is to be delivered to a special garage by the end of this year.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate? US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts

Popular photos

World

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service