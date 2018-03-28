Russia in mourning for victims of Kemerovo shopping mall fire

Another eight people requested medical help after the fire in "Winter Cherry" shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. Thus, the total number of those who were hurt as a result of the fire has increased to 76, including 27 children. Fourteen people, including two children, remain at hospitals. Another 62 injured, including 25 children, received medical care on an outpatient basis.



The 11-year-old boy, who jumped out of the window on the upper 4th floor of the burning shopping mall, demonstrates "positive dynamics" after he was disconnected from the artificial respirating unit. The boy can eat and drink on his own, he talks to doctors and to his grandmother. The boy has lost his entire family in the fire - his both parents and a little sister.

In total, 27 people have been identified for the time being, EMERCOM officials said. The chief of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Kemerovo region, Alexander Mamontov, told reporters that the number of those who were killed in the fire remains unchanged - 64 people, including 41 children.

People all across Russia commemorated the memory of the victims by lighting candles and bringing flowers to squares and streets. Such memorial events were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and a multitude of other cities and towns in Russia nationwide.

The fire at "Winter Cherry" shopping mall occurred on March 25. Sixty-four people, including 41 children were killed. March 28 was declared the day of national mourning in Russia.

A Ukrainian prankster is believed to be the source of fake news about hundreds of victims of the fire in Kemerovo. During the first hours after the tragedy, the prankster made a number of calls to Kemerovo morgues introducing himself as an EMERCOM official. The man would tell morgue employees that they would need to be prepared to accept hundreds of bodies.

