World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

The Russian ruble crushed, smashed and struck to the ground

Society » Real life stories

The police of the city of Syktyvkar, the capital of the Komi Republic in the north-west of Russia, investigate a case of vandalism after unknown individuals literally destroyed the monument to the Russian national currency, the ruble. The monument was erected by the national bank of Komi Republic in 2015.

The vandals crushed the pedestal, smashed the glass and struck the iron symbol of the national currency to the ground.

City crews cleared the site of the attack from glass fragments and took the ruble to a safe place. It remains unknown who wanted to destroy the monument and what moved those people when they committed the offence.


Pravda.Ru

The Russian ruble crushed, smashed and struck to the ground. 62418.jpeg
Source: Twitter/Julius_ALF
Topics russian ruble national currency russian national idea
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Asia
South and North Koreas united: Daydreaming in an ivory tower
Columnists
The Swamp Monster
Readers' top
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Western media still horrified about Russia's Doomsday weapon
News All >
The Russian ruble crushed, smashed and struck to the ground
Russia's liquified natural gas becomes major threat to USA
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
North and South Koreas prepare a gift to the whole world
Europa League Semi-Finals First Leg Marseille and Atlético have advantage
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a briefing in Beijing that the question about the shipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Syria had not been resolved yet. However, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that S-300 missile systems had been delivered to Syria last month

Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Europe
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Conflicts
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Politics
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a briefing in Beijing that the question about the shipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Syria had not been resolved yet. However, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that S-300 missile systems had been delivered to Syria last month

Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Europe
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Columnists
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Politics
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Conflicts
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video

On April 15, during a joint exercise of the Russian Army and the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic, a target ship was destroyed

Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Politics
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russian Defense Ministry shows fragments of 'smart missiles' shot down in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Contributor submission Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov South and North Koreas united: Daydreaming in an ivory tower Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Swamp Monster Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
South and North Koreas united: Daydreaming in an ivory tower
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
South and North Koreas united: Daydreaming in an ivory tower
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
South and North Koreas united: Daydreaming in an ivory tower
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
North and South Koreas prepare a gift to the whole world
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
North and South Koreas prepare a gift to the whole world
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Silk Road To Germany: New Molotov-Ribbentrop-Mao Pact
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
The Swamp Monster
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
Western “humanitarian” bombing of Syria: Yugoslavia redux
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed