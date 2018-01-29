World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Huge emerald found in Russia

Society » Real life stories

A huge emerald was found in the Ural region, near Asbestos, in Malyshev mine. The emerald weighs 1.6 kg; it is 14 centimeters long and seven centimeters wide.


emerald

The precious stone is translucent and is of light green color, which ascribes the emerald to second-rate quality precious stones, e1.ru report. The geologist and the lead man, who found the stone, received a bonus of 250,000 rubles ($4,400).

Such stones can be found once in ten years.

"The crystal was recovered in its original form thanks to high professionalism and well-coordinated work of our employees. They received an incentive bonus of 250,000 rubles," Evgeny Vasilevsky, director of the Malyshev mine said.

The unique emerald was found in the breakage face. The crystal was just sticking out of the wall. The emerald was approximately evaluated at four million rubles ($70,000). The name for the emerald has not yet been chosen yet.

Previously, the largest emerald that has ever been found near Asbestos was "President" emerald  named after Boris Yeltsin. The crystal weighed 1.2 kilograms.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia
Topical Analytics
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Readers' top
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Russian Emperor's blue convertible Rolls-Royce available online
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems

Many military expiters have been comparing the US third generation anti-tank guided missile system FGM-148 Javelin with the Russian Kornet recently

USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Video
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Real life stories
Russian Emperor's blue convertible Rolls-Royce available online
Anomalous phenomena
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Europe
Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society

Billionaire George Soros, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that Facebook and Google pose a threat to society

Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society
Time for a New Olympic Order
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Anomalous phenomena
Russia's best psychic predicts 'something serious' for 2018
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything

The Pentagon has published a report, in which it was acknowledged that 50% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were not suitable for combat action

Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Video
Russia's new supersonic Tu-160 passenger aircraft generates great interest globally
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Dmitry Sudakov Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Time for a New Olympic Order Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic' Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Time for a New Olympic Order
Syria's name will change in Russia
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed