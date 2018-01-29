Huge emerald found in Russia

A huge emerald was found in the Ural region, near Asbestos, in Malyshev mine. The emerald weighs 1.6 kg; it is 14 centimeters long and seven centimeters wide.



emerald

The precious stone is translucent and is of light green color, which ascribes the emerald to second-rate quality precious stones, e1.ru report. The geologist and the lead man, who found the stone, received a bonus of 250,000 rubles ($4,400).

Such stones can be found once in ten years.

"The crystal was recovered in its original form thanks to high professionalism and well-coordinated work of our employees. They received an incentive bonus of 250,000 rubles," Evgeny Vasilevsky, director of the Malyshev mine said.

The unique emerald was found in the breakage face. The crystal was just sticking out of the wall. The emerald was approximately evaluated at four million rubles ($70,000). The name for the emerald has not yet been chosen yet.

Previously, the largest emerald that has ever been found near Asbestos was "President" emerald named after Boris Yeltsin. The crystal weighed 1.2 kilograms.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru