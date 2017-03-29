REX Photo

The Latvian MP Imants Paradnieks has reported about his refusal to use elevators to spite Russia. This was done 'not to feed economy of Russia', from which Latvia buys energy.

It is still not known whether the MP would refuse gas to spite Russia. He also used to be indignant at the Leningrad name of a cafe in the city centre of Riga.

What is more, he is one of the orchestrators of the SS veterans marches in the capital city of Latvia.

Dmitriy Rogozin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian government, has commented this refusal of the Latvian MP to use elevators. As he wrote on his Facebook page, 'One should also cut off his ears to spite Russia'.

While the Finnish political scientist Nicolas Smoryn has offered him to refuse 'cars and public transport, which use petrol and electricity from Russia; also things which were made at enterprises built by the 'damn Soviet Union', houses built in the USSR, goods which are supplied from Russia; cell phones - any, either iPhone or Android - as they have a GLONASS chip; the Internet, as Russia takes part in its development. Go ahead, one can put on the Roman sandals and a toga and go to the Parliament, there will be a furore!'

