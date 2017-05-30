Dentist removes patient's 22 healthy teeth

Source: REX

A dentist from St. Petersburg has made more than 800,000 rubles ($14,000) by "treating" a woman patient. The dentist pulled out the patient's 22 teeth, although all those teeth were healthy and did not require treatment.

The story started in 2014, when a resident of St. Petersburg came to a private dental clinic. A 40-year-old female dentist decided to trick out of the patient's money and removed her 22 healthy teeth under the pretext of the need for prosthetic dentistry. For her services, the fraudster received over 840,000 rubles.

When the patient realized that there was something wrong, it was too late. The woman sued the dentist, but the investigation continued for over two years. The woman dentist, if convicted, may spend several years of her life in prison.

Pravda.Ru

