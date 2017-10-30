Russian teen model dies in Shanghai after 13-hour fashion show

Director of ESEE model agency in Shanghai, Zheng Yi, said that the death of a 14-year-old model from Russia named only as Vlada D. was not caused with either exhaustion or her participation in the Shanghai Fashion Week show, which ended a week before her death.
According to the medical assessment report, the Russian model died of multiple dysfunctions of internal organs, the Global Times said. The Russian suffered from septicopyemia (blood poisoning). According to the employer, the girl's working day was about eight hours.
The 14-year-old model from the city of Perm was taken to a hospital in Shanghai on October 25, where she died two days later. The girl was taken to an intensive care after she had worked at a fashion show for 13 hours.
Pravda.Ru
