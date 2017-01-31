Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes

31.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes. 59696.jpeg

In the US city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a large doll resembling President Donald Trump was seen hanging from a tree. The author of the "performance" put a Soviet flag in the hands of the doll.

Reportedly, it was a US war veteran who hung Trump's effigy. The veteran refuses to speak to reporters. According to local residents, the doll appeared soon after the inauguration of the hew head of state.

The appearance of the doll of President Trump hanging from a tree with a Soviet flag in its hands has left many local residents uncomfortable. Yet, the police has not taken any action against the veteran, because the "executioner" uses freedom of expression.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a decree that suspends the reception of refugees in the United States for 120 days, prohibits the accommodation of refugees from Syria and denies entry to the USA for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

Representatives of the Democratic Party in the Senate called the move a "betrayal of American values."

"Trump, I think, is making a mistake by running all these reforms too fast. It looks like he is an a hurry, and this is his mistake. He should think about natural reaction that comes from those who disagree with him, including the Democratic Party that looks for any opportunity to stop him.

"Trump makes tactical mistakes, but he is absolutely right from the strategic point of view. There is nothing radical in his suggestions. He is going in the right direction, but with bad PR. Unfortunately, one can not do without Pr in politics," president of the American University in Moscow, Eduard Lozansky told Pravda.Ru

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump doesn’t exclude WWIII because of Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine has amused the Internet with its military "super-hardware." A video of the new Ukrainian drone armed with an anti-tank missile system has generated many comments
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
The Russian military have received an opportunity to see everything that happens in the air and in space from the coast of Morocco to Spitzbergen and to the east coast of the United States. The second...
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Video

Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Tatiana s Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!

Popular photos

World

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Washington s servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
Washington's servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
Donald Trump ready to lift sanctions from Russia single-handedly, sources say
Donald Trump ready to lift sanctions from Russia single-handedly, sources say
UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine
UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine
Quebec mosque attack: Sharia becomes Western law
Quebec mosque attack: Sharia becomes Western law
Germany s new Foreign Minister declares friendship with Russia a priority
Germany's new Foreign Minister declares friendship with Russia a priority

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service