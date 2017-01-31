Pravda.ru

Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes

Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes. 59697.jpeg
Source: YouTube screencap

Ukraine has presented the official logo and motto of Eurovision-2017 Song Contest. The logo of the musical competition, which is scheduled to take place in Kiev this year, has immediately generated numerous jokes on social media.

The emblem of the international song contest in Ukraine is a stylized national women's jewelry known as  namysto, a necklace, in which every bead is different in style. Many social networkers, however, saw something different in the logo. Some people thought that it was a sausage, some others assumed that the logo displayed a croissant or even a pumpkin.

"Sorry, but am I the only one who sees tires in the logo of Ukrainian Eurovision?" "Is this a pumpkin or Chinese lanterns?" "Ukraine has unveiled the logo that looks like a dog collar," people tweeted.

Some even drew parallels with the famous hairstyle of Yulia Tymoshenko: "The designers of Eurovision-2017 logo were inspired by the stunning braid of Yulia Tymoshenko. Awesome, Ukraine."

Some people liked the emblem, though. "People like to find faults with everything. This is a good logo and a positive slogan, well done." "This is a very stylish logo. Still, it's funny to read comments," other people wrote.

The final of Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will take place in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13, 2017. In 2016, Ukrainian singer Jamala won the contest with her song "1944." The song told of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars. Ukraine perceived the victory as "a sign of support, that the Ukrainians got from Europe."

