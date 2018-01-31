World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Two Russian journalists fight on the air when discussing Stalinism

Society » Real life stories

Two well-known Russian journalists - Maxim Shevchenko and Nikolai Svanidze - got into a fight with each other during a debate in the studio of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.


The incident occurred during a discussion about the role of Stalinism in Russia. The topic of the debate was: "Is Stalinism a disease that should be treated?"

The discussion between the two journalists, evolved into a fight at the very end of the program, which was also broadcast live on YouTube. According to Svanidze's point of view, "Stalin took the country to war with Hitler while the nation was in a catastrophic state, and by the end of 1941, we had had 3.8 million people captivated all thanks to Stalin ..."

In turn, Maxim Shevchenko said that "unlike France, the Soviet Union did not fall to its knees, but fought back." Shevchenko then said that his opponent in the debate was spitting on Soviet soldiers' graves.

Immediately afterwards, the opponents raised the tone of their dispute and accused each other of lies. Svanidze called Shevchenko a scoundrel and said that he would punch him in the face. "Go ahead and punch me! Stand up and punch me!" Shevchenko responded. Nikolai Svanidze stood up from his chair and slapped Shevchenko in the face. The latter responded with a series of punches, knocking Svanidze down. The shocking host of the program had to call other men for help to break the fighters apart.

Later, Svanidze admitted that it was his fault, because he was first to start the fight. "I had to hold back. It's my fault that I could not do it, it was a heated conversation, Maxim Shevchenko said the words that I took as a personal insult, he said that I "spit on the graves," and I could not stand it, I slapped him in the face, and he punched me in return, we did not part as friends. We have not apologised to each other and we are not going to," he said.

Shevchenko later said that he was not a champion of fights during intellectual discussions. It was not me who started the threats. If you start threatening, you have to understand that you may receive a response," the journalist said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Nazi stalin Hitler soviet soldiers
Topical Analytics
Americas
A Just World Order - Some Reflections
Columnists
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Americas
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping enter the boxing ring
Readers' top
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Syria's name will change in Russia
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Russian officials refuse to fly to Washington for National Prayer Breakfast
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition

The USA is not an Arctic state - it touches upon the Arctic region thanks to Alaska that used to be part of Russia too

Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Politics
Syria's name will change in Russia
Europe
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Europe
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany

Washington does not stop its attempts to bury the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, which is supposed to transport Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine

USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
The good side of the Kremlin List
Columnists
The good side of the Kremlin List
News from the Kremlin
US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow
News from the Kremlin
Putin upset his name is not on the Kremlin List
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything

The Pentagon has published a report, in which it was acknowledged that 50% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were not suitable for combat action

Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Real life stories
Kremlin birds of prey capable of downing drones
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine tests its first cruise missile that looks like old Soviet one
Contributor submission A Just World Order - Some Reflections Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Donald Trump and Xi Jinping enter the boxing ring Lyuba Lulko Aidyn Mehtiyev USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
The Genocide Conspiracy Against North Korea: An Open Letter to the International Criminal Court
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Putin upset his name is not on the Kremlin List
Putin upset his name is not on the Kremlin List
US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow
USA to violate INF Treaty by building new missile capable of leveling Moscow
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
Why did the USSR lose the Moon race?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
The Genocide Conspiracy Against North Korea: An Open Letter to the International Criminal Court
China regrets collapse of USSR and Soviet Army
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russians weapons in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed