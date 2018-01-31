Ukraine's first and only cosmonaut dies in Kiev park

Ukraine's first and only cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk has died in Kiev. He was 68.

According to local media, the cosmonaut died suddenly in Tsarskoe Selo Park in Kiev.

The national space agency of Ukraine has not officially confirmed the death of the cosmonaut yet.

Leonid Kadenyuk was born in the village of Klishkovtsy in Ukraine. Together with other Soviet cosmonauts, he took part in the tests of the Buran spaceship and served as a test pilot of the State Research Institute of the Soviet Air Force.

