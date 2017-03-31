Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry

31.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 

Russian citizens own more than seven million units of weaponry, including 150,000 units of  small arms. As many as 4.5 million Russians own licenses for weapons, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian National Guard, Colonel-General Sergei Melikov said.

Service weapons accounts for only 94,000 units of the above-mentioned amount (plus 3,000 units of cold steel arms).

"As you can see, people have a lot of weapons, so one must establish strict control over it," the official said.

As of the end of 2016, Russians had received more than 550,000 licenses for weapons.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Aklso read: Americans, never give up your guns


Obama disappointed in Americans and their guns
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
In Ukraine there is a high risk of a disaster which would resemble that at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The case is that nuclear branch of the country is in a dangerous state.
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti gave a high assessment to Russia's new military equipment. Caliber systems, for example, can be ground-, air- and sea-based...
Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar

Video

Society

Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia

Popular photos

World

Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service