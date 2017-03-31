Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry

Russian citizens own more than seven million units of weaponry, including 150,000 units of small arms. As many as 4.5 million Russians own licenses for weapons, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian National Guard, Colonel-General Sergei Melikov said.

Service weapons accounts for only 94,000 units of the above-mentioned amount (plus 3,000 units of cold steel arms).

"As you can see, people have a lot of weapons, so one must establish strict control over it," the official said.

As of the end of 2016, Russians had received more than 550,000 licenses for weapons.

