Every third Russian smokes

AP photo

Seventy-nine percent of smokers in Russia want to give up their bad habit. Unfortunately, the number of smokers in Russia is very high. Every third Russian citizen is a smoker, a study said.

The study conducted by All-Russian Public Opinion Centre (WCIOM) said that 20% of smokers are primary consumers of tobacco products in Russia: they smoke a pack of cigarettes or more in one day.

As many as 50% of respondents admitted that they do not smoke, nor have they had addiction to tobacco before.

According to scientists, smoking is especially harmful for men, because tobacco decreases their mental abilities. It was established that regular consumption of nicotine affects the brain activity of men. At the same time, cigarettes do not exert such influence on women's brains.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru